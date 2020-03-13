Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Strong to severe storms are developing across southern and southeastern New Mexico. Severe storms are likely across this part of the state into the evening, where a Tornado Watch is in effect.

Storms across southeastern New Mexico this evening will be capable of large hail, damaging winds and a couple tornadoes. Storms will move out of New Mexico by late this evening. The rest of the state will hang onto scattered to isolated rain chances. Heavy mountain snow will continue into Saturday morning across the northern mountains and southern Colorado where a Winter Storm Warning is still in effect.

Quieter weather will move in for the weekend as temperatures will climb into the early part of next week. Temperatures may even climb into the 70s for the first time this year in the Albuquerque metro.

Another storm system will likely move into the state late next week that will bring colder temperatures, and more chances for rain and high elevation snow.