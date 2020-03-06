Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Temperatures keep climbing into Saturday across New Mexico, but a chance for rain and mountain snow returns to the forecast to finish out the weekend.

Southerly winds will keep very mild weather in place for your Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Moisture will be on the increase Saturday into Sunday as a chance for scattered showers will be moving into the state.

Showers will spread into southern New Mexico by Saturday morning, pushing northeastward through the day. High elevation snow will begin as early as Saturday evening across the northern mountains, but the snow line will sit around 9,000 feet resulting in only a couple inces of accumulation.

Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible Sunday across northwestern New Mexico, including Albuquerque and Santa Fe. However, will the lack of strength from this upper level disturbance, heavy rain and snow is not likely from this storm.

Temperatures will once again climb into the first couple of days next week, before another chance at scattered showers and mountain snow moves in Wednesday through Friday.