Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Cloud cover has kept temperatures today similar to what we saw yesterday, but they will keep climbing into the weekend ahead of a storm system arriving early next week.

Temperatures will feel a lot more like spring this weekend, with highs climbing 5° to 10° above average for this time of year. Winds will be picking up this weekend too, especially for areas along the Rio Grande, and southern and eastern New Mexico, downslope of mountain ranges.

Snow will develop across the northern mountains Sunday as our next storm system approaches. Scattered to isolated snow and rain showers will move into the western half of the state Monday as a Pacific cold front sweeps across the state. A backdoor cold front may bring better chances for rain to parts of eastern New Mexico. As of right now, this storm does not appear to bring any major travel problems across the state.

Warmer weather will be returning late next week.