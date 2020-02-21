Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Rain and snow is on the way for most of New Mexico this weekend. Heavy rain and snow will be possible across parts of the state. As precipitation starts to taper off Sunday, strong winds will develop across the state.

Rain will spread across western New Mexico overnight, moving into the Albuquerque metro around lunch time on Saturday. The relatively warm air with this storm will keep the snow level around 10,000 feet on Saturday, before a cold front sweeps across the state Sunday morning, dropping the snow level to around 6,500 feet.

The heaviest rain is expected over the Gila region, where over one inch of rain may fall in some locations. Elsewhere along and west of the central mountain chain, 0.10″ to 0.50″ of rain will be possible. The highest snow totals will come across the peaks of the northern mountains where up to one foot of snow will be possible.

Strong winds develop across New Mexico Sunday as the rain and snow begins to taper off. Mild weather will stick around for most into Monday, before cooler weather returns for the middle of next week.