Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather continues to move in for the weekend, but once again changes are on the way with another storm possible next week.



Temperatures climb 5° to 15° above average this weekend, with Sunday being the warmest day for most across New Mexico. A weak scraper system will bring light snow across parts of the northern mountains and some cooler weather.

Another bigger storm will move into New Mexico by the middle of next week. There are still a lot of differences between forecast models on this storm, but we will be keeping an eye on it as it may bring back widespread rain and snow chances to the state once again.