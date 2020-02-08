Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Winds will die down for the weekend as temperatures will stay above average for this time of year, but another chance at rain and snow returns to the state early next week.

Temperatures have warmed to well above average for the beginning of February in the metro, with mild weather across most of the state. Winds have become breezy yet again, but will die down into the weekend. Temperatures will continue to stay mild, with a slight cool down in the east thanks to a back door cold front on Sunday.

Another storm is forecast to move into the state early next week, with rain and snow spreading across western and northern New Mexico Monday into Tuesday. A chance for rain/snow mix will be possible in the Albuquerque area early Monday morning and again early Tuesday morning, switching to rain in the afternoon. Snow will focus along the higher terrain of the mountains.

Forecasts on this next storm diverge quickly though, however it is looking likely that more moderate to significant snowfall will be possible across the mountains, with lighter amounts in valley locations.