Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Temperatures will be quickly climbing across New Mexico this weekend as high pressure builds in. By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will be 5° to 20°+ degrees above average. Big changes are on the way to start next week though.

Winds will pick up across the state Monday afternoon, with wind gusts over 50 mph possible along and south of I-40. A strong cold front will sweep across the state late Monday into Tuesday, bringing back chances for rain and snow, especially across northern and western New Mexico where it could be heavy at times. Temperatures will plummet behind the cold front, bringing in some of the coldest temperatures in over a month. Wind chills will be in the teens, single digits and even below zero for some Tuesday morning.

Precipitation chances will linger into Wednesday before quieter weather will return into the end of next week, along with warmer weather.