Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Setting up to be an absolutely beautiful weekend across New Mexico as temperatures will hover above average. Breezy conditions will return though for Saturday, especially across eastern New Mexico, but we will enjoy plenty of sunshine.

Another weak storm will move in to start next week. Rain and snow will move into western New Mexico late Sunday into early Monday morning. This storm will move quickly through the state, exiting by Monday night. Only a couple inches of snow expected for the mountains, with isolated rain chances in the lower elevations from about I-40 and northward. A cold front will bring windy conditions in for Monday and cooler temperatures into the middle of the week before another storm system looks to move in.