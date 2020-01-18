Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Quieter weather will settle in this weekend as high temperatures hover around average for this time of year. Another chance at rain will move in the middle of next week.

The last of the winter storm is exiting New Mexico tonight with lingering snow showers in the northern mountains. Strong winds across the northern and eastern part of the state will die down tonight. Temperatures will be cold late tonight, with overnight lows in the single digits and below zero in the northern mountains.

Highs will hover around average for this time of year for the next seven days. A chance of rain returns to the forecast Wednesday.