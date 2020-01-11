Grant’s Friday Evening Forecast

Rain and snow is moving out of New Mexico tonight, but there are still chances for precipitation across the east. It will be a bitter cold start to the weekend, but we will start warming up again next week.

Overnight lows will fall into the teens around Albuquerque and Santa Fe as the winds die down. Below zero temperatures are likely in the valley’s of the northern mountains. Sunny skies will stick around through the weekend, but temperatures will be chilly for this time of year.

Temperatures warm into the middle of next week with highs back into the 50s in the metro.