Wind, snow, and storms this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system this weekend will bring wind, snow, and a chance for thunderstorms to New Mexico this weekend.

Warmer today across New Mexico, but afternoon winds return once again. Overnight, a storm system will approach the state. With southerly flow and a boundary across eastern New Mexico, showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday morning, where a couple could be on the strong side.

Snow will begin along the west slopes and peaks of the northern and western mountains Saturday. As the storm system cross northern New Mexico Saturday afternoon, snow will continue, with a spotty rain and snow chance in the Rio Grande Valley and lower elevations of western and northern New Mexico. As the storm moves out, wrap around snow will continue Sunday across northern New Mexico.

Winds will stick with us through the weekend, with wind gusts up to 40 mph in many areas. Cooler temperatures will follow on Saturday, but start to warm slightly on Sunday. Afternoon winds continue into early next week, but finally relax Wednesday as warmer weather returns.