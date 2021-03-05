Warmer weather for the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures climb through the weekend with some of the warmest temperatures so far this year by early next week. A backdoor cold front and a breezy northerly wind are still keeping temperatures cooler Friday across eastern New Mexico, while it is calm and warmer across the western half of the state. High pressure builds in this weekend, keeping temperatures climbing and dry conditions in place.

Even warmer weather moves in early next week with some of the warmest weather so far this year for many, and the first 70° of the year for Albuquerque. Spring winds will accompany this warmer weather next week, and even an increase in cloud cover. Overall the pattern remains dry for most through the middle and even end of next week.