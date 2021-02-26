Windy and warmer weather heading into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Windy and warmer weather into Saturday, but a storm system will move in Sunday that will bring colder temperatures and chances for snow to start next week.

Warmer weather is returning today and Saturday thanks to breezy to windy conditions. Strong westerly winds develop across the entire state Saturday afternoon, bringing a high fire danger across the eastern part of New Mexico.

A storm system moves in on Sunday, first with a backdoor cold front and then an area of low pressure Sunday night. This will bring colder weather statewide by Monday, and even chances for very light rain and snow in most locations.

Quieter weather returns by the middle of next week, albeit breezy, but that will help to bring in warmer temperatures once again.