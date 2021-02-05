Warmer weather builds into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather returns through the weekend. Winds will become more breezy Friday afternoon as a strong, northwesterly jet stream sets up overhead Friday across northern New Mexico. This northwesterly flow will bring in slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon. The jet stream becomes more westerly through the weekend, bringing back well above average temperatures for this time of year into the beginning of next week.

A major change is on the way next week, especially for eastern New Mexico as a surge of arctic air moves into this part of the state. It will be some of the coldest air of the season, bringing a multi-day stretch of below-freezing temperatures for some. Still some questions on how far west the cold air will make it, and if a storm system could accompany this cold air which could bring another winter storm to the region.