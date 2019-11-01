Grant’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Temperatures are warming today across New Mexico, but another cold front will cool us off for Saturday, before warming up again on Sunday.

Overall, it will be a beautiful weekend across the state. While the backdoor cold front will bring breezier conditions across eastern New Mexico, temperatures will warm to closer to average again by Sunday.

A few more backdoor cold fronts will swing across the state through next week, keeping temperatures around average for this time of year, and slightly cooler in eastern New Mexico. A chance for rain will be possible in southern New Mexico by the end of next week.