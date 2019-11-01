Grant’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Live Now
Temperatures are warming today across New Mexico, but another cold front will cool us off for Saturday, before warming up again on Sunday.

Overall, it will be a beautiful weekend across the state. While the backdoor cold front will bring breezier conditions across eastern New Mexico, temperatures will warm to closer to average again by Sunday.

A few more backdoor cold fronts will swing across the state through next week, keeping temperatures around average for this time of year, and slightly cooler in eastern New Mexico. A chance for rain will be possible in southern New Mexico by the end of next week.

