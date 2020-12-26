Grant’s Christmas Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather in store across New Mexico this weekend with breezy to windy conditions across the eastern half of the state.

Temperatures will be warmer Saturday across New Mexico as down sloping winds will help warm temperatures the most across eastern New Mexico. These winds will gust to around 40 mph for areas along the I-40 corridor in the east of the mountains. These winds will stick around Sunday afternoon as well as temperatures remain above average for this time of year.

A winter storm will move into New Mexico early next week. Snow flurries will begin to move into northwestern New Mexico by Sunday afternoon. There are still a few uncertainties after Sunday though as an upper level storm system could take two different track, which means a difference in storm intensity and coverage. However, it is looking likely that snow will fall across the mountains of northern, western and central New Mexico Monday through Tuesday, with a chance for snow and rain and lower elevations.