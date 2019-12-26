Grant’s Christmas Forecast

Quiet weather settles in overnight and into Thursday as we take a break between two storm systems. Our next shot at rain and snow arrives late this week and into the weekend.
Temperatures will hover around average again Thursday across New Mexico with mostly sunny skies. The next storm system arrives overnight Thursday with rain and snow spreading across the state on Friday. Initially, snow will stay to the higher elevations, but as colder air arrives, the snow level will drop to valley floors by Saturday morning. Precipitation will taper off by Saturday morning though, so if we see any snow in Albuquerque, it will likely only amount to a dusting if we see any accumulation at all.