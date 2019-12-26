Grant’s Christmas Forecast

A relatively warm start to Tuesday's low pressure system will keep accumulating snow above 7,000'. Albuquerque is one of the northernmost cities that is not anticipating any snow. Elsewhere, places like Cuba, Santa Fe, and Española should be able to get at least a dusting. Rain should start in the metro by 6 pm. It's worth noting that the Albuquerque foothills might get a dusting from lingering flurries Wednesday morning. The heaviest precipitation across the region will be between 6 pm and midnight. Snow will be reserved for the high country during the overnight hours. Flurries will be possible into Christmas morning across all of the mountains. The exception to the light snow will be near Durango where road conditions will be poor through the afternoon.

A stronger storm will take a similar path through New Mexico. This means, yet again, almost everyone has a chance at rain or snow. As of now, the heaviest precipitation will fall at the warmest part of the day. This will keep snow accumulations to a minimum. Regardless, snow elevations will reach 5,000' by Saturday morning. Even in this best case scenario, Albuquerque should be able to get a dusting of snow by Saturday. The timing of the storm will be the difference between minor and major travel impacts.