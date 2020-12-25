Grant’s Christmas Day Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will hang onto some cloud cover throughout the day across New Mexico as temperatures climb to around average for this time of year. There is a chance for a few sprinkles and flurries across parts of southwestern and south-central New Mexico Friday morning and into the early afternoon but most of the state will remain dry.

Warmer weather moves in this weekend with sunny skies. Winds will be breezy to windy at times across the eastern half of the state in the afternoon. The next storm system approaches New Mexico by Sunday night. Still, some uncertainty in the track of the storm system as the speed will play a key role in the amount of rain and snow that falls across the state. However, it appears likely that mountain snow and lower elevation rain and snow chances will return to the state starting Monday through Tuesday.

