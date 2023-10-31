The entire state of New Mexico woke up this morning with freezing temperatures, easily the coldest morning of the season so far. However, temperatures are already warming up above yesterday thanks to dry air and sunny skies. Highs will be 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday, but still well below average for late October. Make sure to bundle up if you plan on going trick or treating or have Halloween plans, as temperatures will fall very quickly once the sun sets tonight.

Overnight lows will be freezing across the state again tomorrow morning, but warm up even more than today by the afternoon. Below average highs will stick around along with dry air and sunny skies. Temperatures will warm back to seasonable by Thursday, before above average temperatures return by the late week and continue into the upcoming weekend. Breezy conditions are possible across parts of the state, but not too windy.

The jet stream dipping down over the Desert Southwest is what usually bring fall storm systems and precipitation to the state. However, the jet stream will remain well north of the state all week long and into early next week. Little to no rain is expected statewide for at least the next 7 days. The biggest weather impacts will come from this rollercoaster of temperatures, from nearly 25-30° below average Sunday/Monday to 10°+ above average by this weekend.