Gradually warming through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures gradually climb through the weekend for most. Spotty showers are possible for some Saturday.

A weak storm system over Arizona this evening is bringing spotty rain and snow showers to Arizona and northwestern New Mexico. This will push across New Mexico overnight, bringing isolated sprinkles and very light high elevation snow to some. Slightly cooler temperatures are in store across eastern New Mexico Saturday, as spotty showers, a couple thunderstorms and high elevation snow will continue from southwestern New Mexico to the northeastern part of the state.

High pressure builds in by Sunday, bringing in warmer and drier weather. Much warmer weather is on the way early next week ahead of a sharp cool down again by Wednesday.