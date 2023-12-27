After a very active beginning and middle of December, much drier and quieter weather is in store for the last week of 2023. This morning is freezing across the state, but temperatures are slightly warmer across eastern New Mexico. Wind chill isn’t nearly as bitter this morning as it was yesterday as winds have died down, but a light northerly breeze will make temperatures feel a couple degrees colder than the actual temperatures. By this afternoon, wind chill will only be a factor across northern New Mexico but still seeing temperatures a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build to our west as the storm system that impacted us last weekend (still dominating our weather) slowly pushes away. This will allow temperatures to warm back up to seasonable if not a degree or two above average through the rest of the week. High temperatures will continue to warm through Saturday before a weak, moisture starved storm system arrives this weekend. It will bring more cloud coverage and potentially a few flurries across the Northern Mountains. It will be slightly cooler into Sunday and early next week.

2023 is going to end on a very dry and quiet note. No weather issues to worry about for your New Years Eve or New Years Day, other than grabbing a warm jacket as wintry morning lows will stick around. A large storm system will arrive mid next week, and another system may bring more active weather late next week, with widespread snow and rain expected across the state. Timing, intensity, and location is still very uncertain as this system is still about a week away. Either way, a much more active start to 2024 is on the way.