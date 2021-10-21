Gorgeous weather to end the workweek

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold with temperatures in the 20s, 30s, and 40s across the state. It will warm up nicely by the afternoon with high temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. We begin a warming trend today, that will last into the weekend. High temperatures will range from around 2 to 12 degrees warmer than normal over the next several days.

It is all thanks to westerly wind flow and weak high pressure over the southwest. Skies will stay mostly sunny, and the winds will be light through Friday. A system will cross the Rockies Saturday and Sunday, bringing breezier winds to the state over the weekend.