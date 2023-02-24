Happy weekend everyone! We’re off to a great start with mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Temps are already in the lower 50s for the ABQ metro and middle 60s south. Clouds are increasing over southern NM this afternoon, ahead of our next weather system later in the weekend. So increasing cloudiness will be a feature with our weather story this weekend. High temps will soar near 60° today for the Rio Grande Valley, near 70° south with some breezier conditions east of the mountains.

We’ll continue our warming trend Saturday with highs above average in the lower 60s in Albuquerque and upper 50s in Santa Fe. The cloudy conditions will keep our warming under control. But wind gusts increase for western New Mexico as the storm inches closer. Sunday will be another interesting day with potentially damaging wind gusts over eastern NM. Snow showers begin later morning near the Continental Divide and push their way throughout the day. Overall, accumulation will be on the lighter side with this storm, but some high terrain snow is likely again. We’ll cool off slightly into next week as skies clear out.