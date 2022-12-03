The rain is slowly moving across south central New Mexico this evening. A particularly heavy band of rain is falling near Belen southward to Socorro. In this narrow band, we could wind up with heavier rain totals between 0.75-1″ into Sunday.

The clouds and gloomy conditions will stick around for another day before exiting Monday with higher wind gusts. High temperatures were quite chilly this afternoon thanks to all the clouds in place. The backdoor front late Friday night also served to cool eastern NM a solid 15° as well.

However, somewhat milder temperatures arrive Sunday, mainly east of the mountains. For us in Albuquerque, we’ll be in the lower 50s for highs under mostly cloudy skies. There’ll be some isolated showers again, mainly across the higher terrain of western and southern NM, but not nearly as heavy as today.

Monday into Tuesday will feature some powerful downsloping wind gusts east of the mountains again. So temps warm up rapidly for Santa Rosa, Las Vegas, and Tucumcari with highs well into the 60s.

We keep the stronger winds going into Tuesday ahead of the next storm digging into southern California and Arizona. Scattered rain chances return Wednesday for the metro area, as the cold front passes. Highs begin falling closer to average for the second week of December. The pattern stays fairly active into next weekend, which for now means more gusty conditions.