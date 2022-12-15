It has been a frigid, wintry December week across New Mexico. Today will still be well below average, with some areas of the northern mountains not going to get above freezing. In Albuquerque, low 40s are forecast along with plenty of sunshine and calm conditions. A cold front will cross to the north tonight, bringing light snow to the mountains.

The cold front will push south across the state into Friday, bringing even colder temperatures if you can believe it. Highs aren’t expected to get out of the 30s in the metro. Winds will pick up a bit, breezy across the state. This weekend will still remain below average with a northerly stream of air keeping us cool.

By next week, the jet stream will turn southwesterly, ushering in warmer conditions and more sunshine. There is still a bit of uncertainty when it comes to the weather by Christmas, with some models bringing a big cool down east. Either way, it will get colder tomorrow before it gets warmer next week.