Wednesday morning is off to a quiet and clear start. Temperatures are a bit milder, as we will see an even warmer day for 3/4 of the state today. A cold front is starting to move into northeast NM this morning, bringing gusty winds along the front. The strongest winds will be in eastern NM, from this morning through the afternoon. Wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph will be possible in the plains as the front moves in. Winds will become breezy in the Valley and Four Corners this afternoon and evening, but the winds will only gust up to around 20 to 25 mph.

Temperatures will cool around ten degrees in the northeast highlands today, while the rest of the state sees even warmer high temperatures than Tuesday. After the front moves through by Thursday, temperatures will cool around 1 to 6 degrees across much of the state, before warming right back up on Friday and Saturday. Big changes to the weather pattern will arrive next Monday and Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and rain to the state.