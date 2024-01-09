Tuesday morning is frigid, with temperatures in the single digits, teens and twenties. With breezes of 5 to 30 mph, temperatures will feel like the negative single digits in northern New Mexico, feeling like one degree in Albuquerque, and feeling like single digits and teens in most of southern NM. Wind chills in the negative twenties are dangerous in the northern mountains and southern Colorado, and frostbite is possible within 30 minutes, without proper protection from the cold.

Temperatures will stay cold all day, with highs near freezing again in northern and central NM. Winds will stay breezy from the west at 15 to 25 mph today. Even higher winds are expected in the central highlands and east plains, where gusts up to 50 mph are likely, prompting wind advisories from 8 AM to 9 PM. The winds will make temperatures feel like the twenties and thirties this afternoon.

Winds will stay breezy on Wednesday as well, and temperatures will warm up, but stay cooler than normal. The next winter storm will arrive on Thursday, bringing more snow across the state.