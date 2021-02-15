Frigid temperatures across New Mexico Monday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is frigid across the state, with most temperatures in the negatives, single digits, and teens. With the wind chill, it is even colder, and frostbite is a high risk if you do not dress properly! There are still some snow showers moving through central and southern New Mexico, but little to no additional accumulation is expected. Dense fog and freezing fog are causing limiting visibility in Cortez, Colorado, and Silver City, New Mexico.

Today will be a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer than Sunday, but still cold. High temperatures will make it into the teens, 20s, 30s, and a few 40s. Eastern New Mexico will be the coldest, and western New Mexico will be the warmest. The next winter storm will start to move into southern Colorado and northern New Mexico this evening. Snow will spread south across the state tonight. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will go into effect 5-6 p.m. tonight.

The Tuesday morning commute will be snowy for much of the state, even in the Metro. Snow will be heaviest in the morning through midday, becoming light and scattered during the evening. For most, the snow will end Tuesday night, but the snow will last until Wednesday night for the northern mountains.