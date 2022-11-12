Bundle up this morning as temperatures are feeling more like January! Wind chills are in the single digits across the northern mountains. More hard freezes extend all the way down into Texas. We’re seeing some clouds move across the northern half of the state this morning. They won’t do much today, other than decorate our skies with nice sunrises. High temperatures will rebound some this afternoon with highs around 50° for the ABQ metro, middle 50s for Roswell, and upper 40s for Santa Fe. This is still nearly 10° below average. Our skies become mainly clear later this afternoon, giving way to another very cold night.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the next week with highs climbing around 5-8° from Saturday. We’ll see more sunny skies with much breezier conditions for southern NM. Peak wind gusts will reach 25-35+ mph ahead of the next storm system. For the northern mountains and into the Rio Grande Valley, we’ll see increasing cloudiness late Sunday into Monday with light snow developing. The Monday AM commute could be a little slick for the higher terrain with a possible 1-2″. Another cold front sweeps through the state reinforcing our winter pattern through mid next week.