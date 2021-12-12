Frigid start, much milder afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures waking up this Sunday morning are quite frigid! So grab the extra layers before heading out the door. Luckily, it’s not quite as bad as it was Saturday morning. High pressure will build to our east later Sunday. This will allow above average temps once again across the state with the warmest highs east of the mountains. Overall, Sunday through Tuesday will see milder than average temperatures more typical of fall weather. But midweek, there’s another powerful storm on the horizon. This will bring very similar conditions as our last storm. So mainly a major wind event is expected across New Mexico Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A Pacific cold front will cross the state Wednesday, crashing temperatures 10-15° throughout the day. Some snow showers will reach the northwest highlands while a few more inches of snow are likely for the mountains. The biggest impact will be damaging wind gusts likely between 55-65 mph as a powerful jet stream moves directly overhead. After the storm, we’ll remain cooler through the end of the week under mainly sunny skies. But another backdoor front late-week keeps our temps from getting too far away from average.