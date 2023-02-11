Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mainly clear skies and very cold temps! Temps are below 0° once again for the northern mountains! So bundle up this morning. At least we’ll warm up a solid 10-15° this afternoon as we turn our winds around from the west/southwest. This will give us some moisture and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will reach near 50° for Santa Fe, lower 50s for the ABQ metro, and upper 50s for southeastern NM. It’ll be a much warmer Sunday morning as well with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching 70° near Roswell and near 60° for Albuquerque with more sun than clouds.

Enjoy the Super Bowl weekend because it’ll be mild and calm with respect to the whole next week. A powerful storm over the desert southwest will move through New Mexico Monday bringing valley rain shower, mountain snow, high wind gusts and cooler temps. Our dwindling snowpacks will finally see some revival. Valentine’s Day will be in between storms, but will still be breezy and cooler with snow showers far north. Our second storm looks more interesting given how cold it’ll be. This next storm will bring widespread snow and drop temps 20° below average! This one will have high impacts statewide to those roadways. So plan ahead, and have some supplies in the car like blankets and water just in case.