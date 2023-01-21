Bundle up if heading outdoors tonight, as temperatures are dropping quickly statewide. Highs only climbed to 40° for Albuquerque and middle 30s north into Santa Fe. Roswell made it to 55°, but all these temps statewide are below average even for January. It will be quite frigid overnight with lows below 0 north and upper teens into central New Mexico thanks to clear skies and lighter winds. Sunday will reach milder numbers than Saturday ahead of our next storm system early week. And so clouds will increase late afternoon into the evening. Highs will warm a few to 7° from today. Enjoy it, since it’ll be the mildest day of the next week!

Then the last storm in the train spills into our state Monday into Tuesday bringing widespread impacts from cold temps, high wind gusts, and accumulating snow. Right now the heaviest snowfall is setting up over southeastern NM when the backdoor cold front arrives later Monday evening. Travel could become difficult in spots for the evening commute, east of the mountains. Here in Albuquerque, we could be looking at some lighter snow accumulation. High wind gusts will tank chills into the single digits later Monday night. That cold air is here to stay for much of next week, even as our pattern settles down. Highs will only reach the upper 30s for the ABQ metro.