After a very active start to the weekend, it’s going to be a very quiet start to the work week across New Mexico. Overnight will be freezing across most of the state thanks to dry air in place. Southern New Mexico will continue to see high clouds, keeping temperatures a degree or two warmer. High clouds will stick around tomorrow afternoon with temperatures warming a degree or two higher than today.

The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday with near to slightly below average high temperatures. Partly cloudy conditions will persist ahead of the first in a series of storms that will arrive overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Mountain snow and valley rain is expected across northern and western New Mexico. Early morning snow flurries are possible for the middle and northern Rio Grande Valley. A few isolated showers across eastern parts of the state are possible, drying out into Thursday evening.

After a brief break in the action, another storm will arrive Friday and continue into Saturday. More mountain snow is expected across northern and western New Mexico, with valley rain. There is the potential for the Albuquerque metro to see some flurries in the morning before transitioning to rain by the afternoon.

A third, but much drier storm system will arrive Saturday into Sunday, bringing the biggest blast of cold air to the state but much lower chances for precipitation. Lingering Northern Mountain snow is possible, but drying out Sunday for the rest of the state with much cooler temperatures. Sweater weather has arrived, and it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.