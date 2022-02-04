NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is downright cold across the state, with everyone walking out the door to negatives, single digits and teens. Frostbite or hypothermia may be possible if you are not wearing all of the winter layers and the hats, gloves and warm shoes. There are still icy patches on the sidewalks, driveways, parking lots so be careful walking. The roads are much drier and clearer, but there are still some icy patches, especially on the neighborhood roads.

We will see a warming trend through the weekend, with daytime high temperatures climbing about ten degrees from yesterday’s highs. Temperatures will plummet again tonight, making for a frigid Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be nicer, with more temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the state.

A weak system will bring a cold front into eastern NM on Sunday. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures to the northeast highlands, some breezes across the east, and light snow in the northern mountains. Only a dusting to two inches is likely.