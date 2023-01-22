Layer up this morning as temps are brutally cold all over the state! Lows dipped -15 to -20° for Angel Fire and Red River with clear skies and very dry air in place. Low temps are even subfreezing all the way to the Texas border. We’ll eventually reach the lower 40s for the ABQ metro later this afternoon, as we’ll be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Clouds will also increase ahead of the next winter storm system which will have impacts statewide. We’ll stay dry today with some lighter snow showers beginning overnight for the San Juan Mountains. As of now, the Sacramento Mountains will take the brunt of the storm with potential accumulation over 6″.

The western parts of the state will see scattered snow showers early Monday afternoon. The storm continues strengthening throughout the day and will couple with a backdoor cold front. This provides plenty of lift for the moisture in place for a swath of moderate to locally heavier snow for southeast NM. The evening commute Monday and the Tuesday AM commute will be impacted. For us in the Rio Grande Valley, we’ll have to deal with a strong canyon wind with gusts 40-45+ mph early Monday afternoon. Colder air wraps around this storm later Monday night. The colder temps are here to stay throughout the week with highs only in the upper 30s for Albuquerque.