Frigid and sunny start to Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temps are quite frigid out there with the entire state seeing a hard freeze. Some spots in the northern mountains bottomed out near 0°. You’ll need the winter coats heading out the door all morning long.

The sun will help warm us up into the middle 40s for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, so very similar to Saturday. Any lingering clouds southeast will move out by noon. It’ll be a great day to hit the slopes. Highs will remain below average for another day, but things will change Monday as high pressure begins building. This means the sunshine will stick around until Tuesday. Clouds increase ahead of our next storm with the bullseye for the central mountains of California again. For us, the northwest plains of New Mexico and the higher spots west will see scattered showers closer to Christmas Eve.

Our wind speeds will increase Thursday into Friday as well. Thankfully, we won’t see gusts as strong as Wednesday but could still see some powerful gusts between 45-55 mph. This could impact any travel plans heading into Colorado. Temperatures will be around 5-10° above average beginning Monday and lasting beyond Christmas.