NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is frigid across the state, with dangerously cold temperatures in northern New Mexico. Wind chill temperatures are in the negative teens and negative twenties in several northern spots.

Wind will not be as gusty as Wednesday, but it will still be a breezy day with wind gusts up to around 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will stay cold during the day, with high temperatures in the 20s, 30s and low 40s. Skies will be sunny for most of the state, except the northern mountains, where clouds will develop and some light snow will be possible during the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop back into the negatives Friday morning, but the daytime hours will be warmer than today, thanks to high pressure. Temperatures will continue to warm back up to normal for the weekend.