NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a warmer morning across the state, with most temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s. The skies will be partly cloudy Friday. Snow is coming down in Pagosa Springs, and more snow is expected in the San Juan and northern mountains Friday.

A disturbance will limit moisture to the high terrain, only allowing for a dusting of an inch or so in the mountains. The Four Corners may also see some spotty snow/rain showers in the low terrain. The rest of the state will stay dry and partly cloudy.

Winds will pick up, from the west, gusting up to 55 mph in the eastern plains, northeast highlands, and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Wind advisories will be in effect from 10 AM until 6 PM. Winds will be breezy for the rest of the state, at about 15-30 mph. Downslope warming will take place thanks to these winds, allowing temperatures to spike in eastern NM and the lower Rio Grande Valley.