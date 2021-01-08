Friday remains quiet ahead of wind, snow this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be our last quiet day before the weekend winter storm. Temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s today, with mostly to partly sunny skies and light winds. Winds will pick up on Saturday as the winter storm moves in, gusting to around 35 mph in western New Mexico and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Saturday will start out quiet, but snow will start in the northern mountains during the afternoon. Snow will spread into eastern New Mexico throughout the night, with heavy snow accumulation. The storm will move out by Sunday afternoon.

The track of the storm is still questionable. If the storm track stays in central and eastern New Mexico, Albuquerque, the Sandia Mountains, and the Sacramento Mountains will stay mostly dry. However, if the storm track dives into south-central NM, there is a better chance for snowfall in these areas. There remains high confidence in heavy snow for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the east plains. A winter storm watch is in effect for these areas, with 4″ to 7″ possible for many spots, and higher amounts for isolated areas in the far eastern plains and mountains.

(courtesy National Weather Service)

(courtesy National Weather Service)

