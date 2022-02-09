A cold front Friday will bring windier and cooler weather, along with a chance for light snow across parts of New Mexico.

Temperatures were slightly cooler Wednesday across eastern New Mexico where a weak backdoor cold front moved through last night. In the rest of the state, high temperatures were warmer this afternoon. Another cold front will move through eastern New Mexico tonight, once again brining another drop in temperatures across that half of the state for Thursday. Temperatures rebound quickly Friday afternoon, climbing back above average in the eastern half of the state. Meanwhile, for the rest of the state, the warming trend will continue through the end of the week.

A stronger cold front will push south across eastern New Mexico once again Friday bringing wind gusts as high as 40 mph as it pushes south. It will bring a canyon wind into the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas Friday night, also bringing wind gusts as high as 40 mph. Light snow will be possible behind the cold front Friday night into Saturday morning across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeastern New Mexico, and down to the east slopes of the Sandias and Manzanos. Temperatures will be cooler Saturday all across the state.

Afternoon high temperatures rebound quickly Sunday afternoon all across the state. This warming trend will continue through Tuesday of next week. After Tuesday though, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, but what is looking more and more likely is another storm system moving into New Mexico. Temperatures will drop off Wednesday across the state as the storm moves in, and it does look to bring widespread chances for snow. For now, stay tuned to the latest forecasts as it will continue to change.