A storm will bring freezing rain, rain, and snow chances to southern parts of New Mexico Wednesday into Thursday. Cold air will linger in the eastern part of the state for one more day.

Bitterly cold air remain stalled across eastern New Mexico again today. While the fog has lifted, low clouds cover much of the eastern half of the state leaving it very cold. The rest of New Mexico is seeing only a few clouds with seasonable temperatures. A storm will pass south of New Mexico through Wednesday, drawing moisture up into the southern part of the state. Light freezing rain will move into far southeast New Mexico Wednesday morning where up to 0.10″ of an inch of ice is possible through Thursday morning. Meanwhile, a mix of rain and snow is possible across the rest of southeast New Mexico into the Sacramento Mountains and Gila. Light rain is also possible Wednesday across the rest of southern New Mexico.

The brutally cold weather will finally end in eastern New Mexico starting Thursday. While temperatures will still be below average, it will definitely be warmer that what we’ve been seeing the last couple of days as the sunshine returns too. High pressure builds over New Mexico Friday, continuing the warming trend through the weekend. Sunday will be the warmest day.

There is some uncertainty with what will happen next week, but temperatures trend cooler once again, especially by Tuesday as another storm system may move into the state.