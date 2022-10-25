NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is the coldest of the season across New Mexico. In fact, many areas, including parts of the Metro, will see their first freeze this morning. Be sure to layer up for the morning commute. Aside from cold temperatures, the weather is clear and quiet. Monday’s storm has moved east of the state, and drier, warmer weather is expected Tuesday.
Highs will climb into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Skies will be sunny, and winds will be calmer. Wednesday will be beautiful, but the next storm will arrive on Thursday, bringing breezy winds, rain, snow and cold temperatures for one day only.