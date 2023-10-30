Monday morning is freezing across New Mexico, thanks to an arctic cold front that moved in to the state on Sunday. Temperatures are in the teens, twenties and thirties. Be sure to wear the warm winter coats, gloves and hats today. Temperatures will stay cool all day, with high temperatures only climbing into the 30s, 40s and 50s. All precipitation has ended but there may be slick spots in Las Vegas, Clines Corners and Clayton areas, where there was freezing rain and ice accumulation Sunday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will fall back to freezing and below Tuesday morning through Thursday morning in most spots. High temperatures will start to warm up more Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see near normal temperatures and even warmer than normal temperatures Friday and Saturday. No rain or snow is expected this week.