NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dangerously cold wind chills continue across the east this morning. With wind chill values 25 to 5 degrees below zero. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through 11 AM this morning. Temperatures will not get above freezing this afternoon east of the Central Mountain Chain.

Cooler than average air will stick around east tomorrow, but about 10-20 degrees warmer than today. Warming temperatures and calm conditions will arrive by Sunday for the entire state of New Mexico – a lovely Christmas weekend is in store.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the early parts of next week thanks to a Pacific high pressure dominating the Desert Southwest. It will usher in the return of westerly upper level winds, which will lead to downslope warming east. Above average conditions are forecast through the end of 2022, along with more active weather as well.