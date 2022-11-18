A strong cold front has brought arctic air into New Mexico. Freezing fog will continue overnight for the east slopes of the central mountain chain.

Record setting cold moved into eastern New Mexico Friday, with areas of light snow and freezing fog also developing in that half of the state. Freezing fog will continue into Saturday morning for areas along the east slopes of the central mountain chain. Overnight lows will be bitterly cold to start Saturday morning. Light snow may fall Saturday afternoon in southern New Mexico from the Gila to around T or C into the Sacramento Mountains and down to Carlsbad. Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight for Eddy and Lea counties.

Warmer weather does begin to return to most of New Mexico Saturday, with everyone seeing slightly warmer weather by Sunday. Sunny skies will return statewide by Sunday too. High temperatures will finally be back closer to average for this time of year by the middle of next week, but another backdoor cold front will bring a cool-down for Thanksgiving Day.