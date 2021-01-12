Freezing fog dissipates, winds begin to pick up in East Mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Freezing fog will completely dissipate in the Roswell area during the early afternoon. The rest of the state is sunny and dry. A warming trend continues today though, with highs climbing several degrees. The warm-up continues through Thursday, thanks to the high-pressure building over the southwest. Winds will start to pick up in the east mountains this afternoon, up to around 20 mph. Tomorrow will be windier, with gusts near 40 mph, out of the northwest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

