Freezing fog dissipates, winds begin to pick up in East Mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Freezing fog will completely dissipate in the Roswell area during the early afternoon. The rest of the state is sunny and dry. A warming trend continues today though, with highs climbing several degrees. The warm-up continues through Thursday, thanks to the high-pressure building over the southwest. Winds will start to pick up in the east mountains this afternoon, up to around 20 mph. Tomorrow will be windier, with gusts near 40 mph, out of the northwest.
Up Next:
- EMNRD settles enforcement action with San Juan Resources for alleged permit violation
- Recovered Midwestern bird soars off endangered species list
- Planned pile burns expected to continue in Santa Fe National Forest
- NMSP search for missing mother and daughter
- MAP: How much of New Mexico is vaccinated against coronavirus?