Freezing day for the east, mild elsewhere

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An arctic cold front is moving into northeast New Mexico this morning, and temperatures are starting in the single digits, teens, and low 20s for the area. With breezes up to 20 mph, it will feel like the negatives throughout the morning commute. Temperatures are starting in the 20s and 30s for the northern mountains, Rio Grande Valley, and western New Mexico.

The cold front will stay in eastern New Mexico today, keeping temperatures 10 to 20 degrees colder than yesterday. It’s going to be a cold and partly to a mostly cloudy day. The Rio Grande Valley and western NM will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure returns Friday, which will cause temperatures to rebound by 10 to 40 degrees in eastern NM, back into the 50s, 60s, and even a couple of 70s. The rest of the state will also see a warm-up, but just by a few degrees. Friday will be mild, mostly sunny, and mostly calm, aside from some breezes in the east plains.