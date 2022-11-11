NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing across the state. Most spots are below freezing, with temperatures in the teens and 20s in northern New Mexico, and 30s and 40s in southern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front continues to bring higher winds and low clouds to the east plains. The winds will die down today, and the clouds will dissipate by this afternoon. The rest of the state is waking up to clear skies and will stay sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be very chilly this afternoon, only climbing into the 30s, 40s and a few 50s. Temperatures will feel more like December.

Friday night and Saturday morning will be frigid again, with overnight temps dropping below freezing in southern New Mexico. A freeze warning will be in effect through Saturday morning in the southeast plains. Saturday will be partly cloudy and calmer, with a slight warm up for the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and milder. The next storm arrives Sunday night to Monday morning, bringing another burst of cold air, and some rain and snow for the Monday morning commute to most of the state.