Freeze and frost warnings in place across northern New Mexico

Cover your plants tonight! A major cold snap is settling in across the state with well below average temperatures especially north. Hard freezes are in effect for the northern mountains including Taos and Chama as well as Grants and Gallup too as the skies clear and the winds subside after midnight. Monday will start cold but turn quite pleasant by the afternoon with highs rebounding to near 70 for ABQ under breezy southwest winds. The wind is something we’ll see a lot more of this week with widespread gusts 50-60+ mph on Tuesday as even colder temps arrive behind a strong cold front.

By midweek, we clear out as fall weather remains on the table all through the foreseeable forecast. We only have one more disturbance to talk about before calming down dramatically by the end of the week; that’s when a dry cold front passes Thursday, keeping the wind gusts elevated.