Scattered storms across the southern parts of the state will persist through about midnight before dissipating into early Tuesday morning. Some of the slow moving storms have the potential to drop a significant amount of rain, flash flooding over burn scars still a major concern.

Tomorrow, drier air will begin working its way into western New Mexico as an upper level low from the Baja Peninsula pushes north into the Desert Southwest. This will allow coverage of afternoon showers and storms push further east than what was seen this weekend. The best potential to see measurable rainfall will be on the mountains and in higher elevations.

Dry air will continue to try to invade upper levels of the atmosphere, but monsoon moisture is still forecast to linger across the state throughout a majority of the work week ahead. This will allow daily rounds of isolated afternoon/evening showers and storms to pop up, but not nearly as widespread of coverage as this past holiday weekend.

Temperatures are also expected to warm over the work week ahead, back to seasonable if not a degree or two above across most of New Mexico. The exception will be mountain areas that are forecast to see more rainfall and cloud coverage compared to lower elevations.